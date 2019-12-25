Art About Town

• The Owensboro Artist Guild has elected officers for the 2020 year. New officers are Selma Wiesenberg, president; Sarah Wilson, vice president; Joni Heep, secretary; and John Medley, treasurer. New board members are Stacey Higdon, Vicky Parrish, Andy Shoemaker, J.C. White and Austin Casebolt. Our new board represents a wide variety of artists including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, metal sculpture, jewelry and resin art.
The next OAG meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Ralph Center at the Kentucky Wesleyan College, corner of College Drive and South Griffith Ave. Attendees can participate in a critique of artwork that may be entered into the upcoming OAG 58th annual Juried Exhibition in February.
To join the OAG, attend the next meeting or contact President Selma Wiesenberg at wdsinc@roadrunner.com or visit the Owensboro Art Guild Facebook page and leave a message.
