• Artists from Kentucky and surrounding states will compete for more than $3,500 in Purchase and Merit Awards at the Owensboro Art Guild’s 58th annual Juried Exhibition from Feb. 29 to April 24 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. An opening reception is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, where awards will be presented.
The exhibition will be juried by Jon Siau.
In addition, selected artists juried into the exhibition will lead Demo Day on March 15, an afternoon of demonstrations and talks and ARTBREAK, a March 31-April 3 art camp for children ages 6 to 16. Both events are free and open to the public.
The exhibition will be open during regular museum hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission to the museum is free although voluntary donations are suggested of $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, phone 270-685-3181, visit the museum’s website at www.omfa.us or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
• iArt Studios is hosting “Couple’s Mug Building” sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday or Saturday at the studio, 603 Park Plaza Drive (behind Wesleyan Park Plaza). Cost: $70 a couple per session. Price includes choice between three types of mugs and all materials. Call 270-{span}314-2647 or go find the events tab on the iArt Studios Facebook page to reserve your spot. {/span}
• Owensboro Art Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Ralph Fine Art Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College, corner of College Drive and South Griffith Avenue. Stacey Higdon, artist and instructor, is doing a presentation and demonstration on poured resin art. Each member may bring a piece of art for artist of the month.
Deadline to submit applications for the Owensboro Art Guild 58th Annual Juried Art Exhibition is Friday.
For more information, contact President Selma Wiesenberg at wdsinc@roadrunner.com or visit the Owensboro Art Guild Facebook page and leave a message.
