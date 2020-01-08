• The next Owensboro Art Guild meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Ralph Center, at Kentucky Wesleyan College, corner of College Drive and South Griffith Avenue. William Kolok, sculptor and art educator, will critique artwork that may be entered in the upcoming OAG 58th Annual Juried Exhibition in February. Attendees may bring one piece of art to be critiqued.
To join the OAG, attend the next meeting or contact President Selma Wiesenberg at wdsinc@roadrunner.com or visit the Owensboro Art Guild Facebook page and leave a message.
