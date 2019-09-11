• The following is a schedule of events for the Ohio County Artists Guild:
Monthly meeting -- 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. All are welcome to attend.
Basket class -- 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at OCAG. Fees vary by project. Advanced reservations recommended.
Junior makers -- 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Advanced reservations recommended.
All events are at OCAG, 101 N. Main St., Beaver Dam. For more information, call 270-256-3572.
• The 2019 Bronze Buffalo Festival a three-day event at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, beginning Sept. 26, will be highlighted by an exhibition and gala from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the museum, 901 Frederica St.
The festival will feature an exhibition of paintings of Owensboro/Daviess County by several dozen visiting artists, a community painting event offering guests an opportunity to win a private party for 25 at the museum catered by City Commissioner Pam Smith Wright and an auction of fine jewelry, oriental rugs and original art.
The Bronze Buffalo En Plein Air Paintout will start Sept. 26 for artists to render paintings of familiar local sites and community events, which will be entered into a competition and presented in a one-night exhibition at the museum.
Purchase and Merit Awards totaling $5,000 will be distributed. Artists may still enter the paintout by visiting the museum's website for registration information. Entry fee: $20 prior to Sept. 25; $35 after that date.
Admission to the gala: $50 per person and Friends of the OMFA Foundation receive a $10 discount on their admission. For reservations, email the museum at info@omfa.us or phone 270-685-3181. Proceeds will be designated to benefit the museum's continuing education and outreach programs for the community and region.
For more information, visit the museum's website, www.omfa.us or phone 270-685-3181.
