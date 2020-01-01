• Owensboro Community & Technical College art students participated in the college's fall 2019 Student Art Exhibition. The culmination of the exhibit is the student awards, including Merit and Purchase awards. Larry Simpson served as juror for the exhibit. The following were award recipients:
Merit Awards
Molly Eckstein - first place, "Tribal Vessel"; second place, ceramics, "Hieroglyphics."
J.C. White - third place, sculpture, "Jonathan Tree."
Purchase Award
J.C. White - first place, oil painting, "Norfolk Nocturne."
Felice Finch - second place, ceramics, "Babylon."
Eli Austin - third place, charcoal, "Castle of Assortment."
Purchase Award recipient pieces become a part of OCTC's permanent collection.
