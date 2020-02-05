• Owensboro Art Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Ralph Fine Art Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College, corner of College Drive and South Griffith Avenue. Stacey Higdon, artist and instructor, is doing a presentation and demonstration on poured resin art. Each member may bring a piece of art for artist of the month.
Reminder that the date to submit applications for the Owensboro Art Guild 58th Annual Juried Art Exhibition is Feb. 14.
For more information, contact President Selma Wiesenberg at wdsinc@roadrunner.com or visit the Owensboro Art Guild Facebook page and leave a message.
