• Great Gifts, an exhibition of painting, sculpture, drawings and photographs, will open Sunday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. 901 Frederica St.
A preview of the exhibition will open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Donors will be recognized during a special program beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Great Gifts showcases a series of 11 paintings by noted Kentucky artist Jim Cantrell, paintings by Kentucky and regional artists, a special collection of photographs from local photographers Wendell Thompson, Bill Hughes and Fr. Larry Hostetter, and works by the late Lex Shipley and the late Cynthia Lightner.
The exhibition will remain on display through April 24 and may be viewed during regular museum hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the museum is free although voluntary donations are suggested of $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, phone 270-685-3181, visit the museum’s website at www.omfa.us or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
