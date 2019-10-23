• The annual Owensboro Art Guild member show was Sept. 22-Oct. 18 in the Ralph Center Gallery on the Kentucky Wesleyan Campus. The show was juried by Kentucky Wesleyan Art Department staff Heather Logsdon and John Schartung.
OAG membership is open to all artists. For an application or a renewal, send a message on their Facebook page. Regular membership is $25; senior membership is $20. For family members add $10 to either the regular or senior dues. College students are $15.
• The Art and Music Festival took place Sept. 21 at the Daviess County Public Library. Winners included Rex Robinson, first; Sean Wallace, second; and Cathy Howard, third.
