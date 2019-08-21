• An exhibition of photography by Owensboro artist Wendell Thompson will open with a reception at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art's Satellite Gallery in the offices of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through the end of the year in the gallery on the second floor of the Chase Bank building, 200 E. Third St.
The public may view the exhibition from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information about the exhibition, contact OMFA at 270-685-3181.
• The following is a schedule of events for the Ohio County Artists Guild:
Monthly meeting - 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. All are welcome to attend.
Basket class - 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at OCAG. Fees vary by project. Advanced reservations recommended.
Junior makers - 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Advanced reservations recommended.
All events are at OCAG, 101 N. Main St., Beaver Dam. For more information, call 270-256-3572.
