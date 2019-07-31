Daviess County Public Schools are hosting back-to-school events to provide important information for families, including bus schedules, classroom visits, fee payments and information about after-school programs.
Parents should call the school their child will attend to confirm information about these events. Families who are unsure of their school zone may visit www.dcps.org and click on "Schools" in the red menu bar, then select "Find Your School Zone," or call 270-852-7000.
DCPS also is offering online registration. Parents and guardians who need assistance with that process may contact the school their child will attend or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org (Families with more than one child may complete the registration process for all children at the same time.)
First day of school -- Aug. 7
Elementary Schools
Audubon Elementary School
300 Worthington Road • 270-852-7150
Thursday -- Back-to-School Night; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive • 270-852-7170
Thursday -- Open House for grades 1-5, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Kindergarten Orientation, 6 p.m.
Country Heights Elem. School
4961 Kentucky 54 • 270-852-7250
Wednesday, July 31 -- Kindergarten Orientation, 6 to 7 p.m.
Thursday -- Back-to-School Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Deer Park Elementary School
4959 New Hartford RoaD •
270-852-7270
Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation/Registration, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday -- Kindergarten Jump Start, 8 to 10 a.m.; Kindergarten Parent Meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Monday -- Open House for grades 1-5, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
East View Elementary School
6104 Kentucky 405 • 270-852-7350
Thursday -- Preschool Orientation, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Highland Elementary School
2909 Kentucky 54 • 270-852-7370
Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation, 4 to 6 p.m.
Thursday -- PTO Early Bird School Supply Sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Back-to-School Bash, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday -- Kindergarten Jump Start/Orientation, 9 a.m.
Meadow Lands Elementary School
3500 Hayden Road • 270-852-7450
Wednesday, July 31 -- Kindergarten Jump Start, 8 a.m. to noon
Thursday -- Meet in the Meadows Home Visits, 8:30 a.m. to noon; Back-to-School Open House, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sorgho Elementary School
5390 Kentucky 56 • 270-852-7470
Thursday -- Back-to-School Bash, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Southern Oaks Elementary School
7525 U.S. 431 S. • 270-852-7570
Thursday -- Back-to-School Bash, 5 to 7 p.m.
Tamarack Elementary School
1733 Tamarack Road, 270-852-7550
Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday -- Grades K-5 Back-to-School Celebration, 6 to 7 p.m.
West Louisville Elementary School
8400 Kentucky 56, 270-852-7650
Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation, 5 to 6 p.m.
Thursday -- Kindergarten Orientation, 5 to 5:30 p.m.; Back-to-School Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Whitesville Elementary School
9656 Kentucky 54, 270-852-7670
Thursday -- Back-to-School Picnic, 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday -- Kindergarten Jump Start, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 15 -- Grades K-2 Orientation, 6 to 7 p.m.
Aug. 22 -- Grades 3-5 Orientation, 6 to 7 p.m.
Middle Schools
College View Middle School
5061 New Hartford Road, 270-852-7500
Thursday -- Grade 6 orientation, 8:30 a.m.; grades 7-8 schedule pick-up, 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday -- Grades 7-8 schedule pick-up, 9 to 11 a.m.
Daviess County Middle School
1415 E. Fourth St., 270-852-7600
Wednesday, July 31 -- Grade 8 schedule pick-up, 8 to 10 a.m.; grade 7 schedule pick-up, 10 a.m. to noon; grade 6 schedule pick-up, 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday -- Grade 6 Plan for Success, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
High Schools
Apollo High School
2280 Tamarack Road, 270-852-7100
Thursday -- Grades 9-12 schedule pick-up and fee payments, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday -- Freshman orientation, 8 to 10 a.m.
Daviess County High School
4255 New Hartford Road, 270-852-7300
Wednesday -- Schedule pickup, fee payments/online registration assistance, 8 a.m. to noon
Thursday -- Schedule pickup, fee payments/online registration assistance, 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday -- Freshman orientation, 8 a.m. to noon
Online registration assistance -- available during all times listed above
Heritage Park High School
3361 Buckland Square, 270-852-7200
Thursday -- Back-to-School Picnic, 4 to 6 p.m.
For information or assistance regarding online registration, call 270-852-7000 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org.
