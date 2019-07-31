Daviess County Public Schools are hosting back-to-school events to provide important information for families, including bus schedules, classroom visits, fee payments and information about after-school programs.

Parents should call the school their child will attend to confirm information about these events. Families who are unsure of their school zone may visit www.dcps.org and click on "Schools" in the red menu bar, then select "Find Your School Zone," or call 270-852-7000.

DCPS also is offering online registration. Parents and guardians who need assistance with that process may contact the school their child will attend or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org (Families with more than one child may complete the registration process for all children at the same time.)

First day of school -- Aug. 7

Elementary Schools

Audubon Elementary School

300 Worthington Road • 270-852-7150

Thursday -- Back-to-School Night; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive • 270-852-7170

Thursday -- Open House for grades 1-5, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Kindergarten Orientation, 6 p.m.

Country Heights Elem. School

4961 Kentucky 54 • 270-852-7250

Wednesday, July 31 -- Kindergarten Orientation, 6 to 7 p.m.

Thursday -- Back-to-School Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Deer Park Elementary School

4959 New Hartford RoaD •

270-852-7270

Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation/Registration, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Kindergarten Jump Start, 8 to 10 a.m.; Kindergarten Parent Meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Monday -- Open House for grades 1-5, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

East View Elementary School

6104 Kentucky 405 • 270-852-7350

Thursday -- Preschool Orientation, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Highland Elementary School

2909 Kentucky 54 • 270-852-7370

Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation, 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday -- PTO Early Bird School Supply Sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Back-to-School Bash, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday -- Kindergarten Jump Start/Orientation, 9 a.m.

Meadow Lands Elementary School

3500 Hayden Road • 270-852-7450

Wednesday, July 31 -- Kindergarten Jump Start, 8 a.m. to noon

Thursday -- Meet in the Meadows Home Visits, 8:30 a.m. to noon; Back-to-School Open House, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sorgho Elementary School

5390 Kentucky 56 • 270-852-7470

Thursday -- Back-to-School Bash, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Southern Oaks Elementary School

7525 U.S. 431 S. • 270-852-7570

Thursday -- Back-to-School Bash, 5 to 7 p.m.

Tamarack Elementary School

1733 Tamarack Road, 270-852-7550

Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Grades K-5 Back-to-School Celebration, 6 to 7 p.m.

West Louisville Elementary School

8400 Kentucky 56, 270-852-7650

Wednesday, July 31 -- Preschool Orientation, 5 to 6 p.m.

Thursday -- Kindergarten Orientation, 5 to 5:30 p.m.; Back-to-School Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Whitesville Elementary School

9656 Kentucky 54, 270-852-7670

Thursday -- Back-to-School Picnic, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday -- Kindergarten Jump Start, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 15 -- Grades K-2 Orientation, 6 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 -- Grades 3-5 Orientation, 6 to 7 p.m.

Middle Schools

College View Middle School

5061 New Hartford Road, 270-852-7500

Thursday -- Grade 6 orientation, 8:30 a.m.; grades 7-8 schedule pick-up, 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday -- Grades 7-8 schedule pick-up, 9 to 11 a.m.

Daviess County Middle School

1415 E. Fourth St., 270-852-7600

Wednesday, July 31 -- Grade 8 schedule pick-up, 8 to 10 a.m.; grade 7 schedule pick-up, 10 a.m. to noon; grade 6 schedule pick-up, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday -- Grade 6 Plan for Success, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

High Schools

Apollo High School

2280 Tamarack Road, 270-852-7100

Thursday -- Grades 9-12 schedule pick-up and fee payments, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday -- Freshman orientation, 8 to 10 a.m.

Daviess County High School

4255 New Hartford Road, 270-852-7300

Wednesday -- Schedule pickup, fee payments/online registration assistance, 8 a.m. to noon

Thursday -- Schedule pickup, fee payments/online registration assistance, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday -- Freshman orientation, 8 a.m. to noon

Online registration assistance -- available during all times listed above

Heritage Park High School

3361 Buckland Square, 270-852-7200

Thursday -- Back-to-School Picnic, 4 to 6 p.m.

For information or assistance regarding online registration, call 270-852-7000 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or write to OLRhelp@dcps.org.

