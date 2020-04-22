Need your fence painted?
Call Robin Beatty.
About two weeks ago, the Whitesville artist got the idea to turn the wooden fence that runs along one side of her backyard into a canvas of sorts.
Beatty, who owns Creatively Yours art studio, wanted to give local residents a reason to smile when they drove past her home on Kentucky 764, just east of downtown Whitesville. So she painted about 100 feet of that fence with a mix of leftover interior and exterior paints that friends had dropped off through the years.
Besides investing some creativity, her masterpiece cost only $11 for a quart of green paint.
“Painting is a way for me to make people happy,” Beatty said.
She’d always wanted to do something fun with that fence. A world gripped by COVID-19 provided the jumpstart she needed.
Beatty’s creation is a celebration of nature with green grass, blue sky, cornflowers, bumblebees, hollyhocks, dragonflies and more. Although sunflowers aren’t her favorite blooms, she threw in a few because lots of people love them.
Once Beatty started, the mural became a tour de force.
Her brushes flew as if they were on autopilot.
In a little more than a week, the humungous scene was nearly done.
“I’m not going to get caught up in the fear and panic of all this,” Beatty said of the coronavirus. “There are happy things in the world right now amidst all that.”
The fence-turned-canvas is proof.
The project took Beatty from thoughts of a worldwide pandemic and put her right smack dab in the middle of an idyllic meadow where the sun shines all the time, bees buzz and robins chirp.
It was just the therapy Beatty needed. She’d been struggling to find her muse since COVID-19 reared its ugly head. For weeks, she’d put off paying customers’ work while she looked for inspiration.
And there it was. In her own backyard. Yards of bare wood, waiting for Beatty’s stroke of genius.
Her Facebook fans are delighted with her creation.
Marilyn Fulkerson wrote: “So amazing! I absolutely could sit on your back patio and enjoy a cup of coffee with you … .”
Another friend wrote: “I want my fence to look like this.”
And Laura Goetz said she enjoyed driving past and getting a glimpse of the fence.
What’s next for Beatty? Besides her commissioned work, she’s already started painting a beach scene on one corner of her wooden patio deck.
Soon, her whole deck will be filled with images of sand and surf.
The beach is her favorite image, but she worked first on flowers and birds and bugs on the fence because that’s what she thought passersby would enjoy most.
“If I can make people smile through all this, that’s my purpose,” Beatty said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
