• The Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroon Classic took place Sept. 7 in Madisonville. The following high school bands participated in the competition: Hancock County High School, McLean County High School, Ohio County High School, Apollo High School, and Owensboro High School.
A class: Hancock County placed first overall; first in color guard; and first in percussion. McLean County placed third overall; second in color guard; and third in percussion.
AAA class: Ohio County placed second overall; first in color guard; and second in percussion. Apollo placed third overall; second in color guard; and third in percussion.
AAAA class: OHS placed first overall; first in color guard; and first in percussion.
• Owensboro High School's Marching Red Devils participated in the Allen County-Simpsonville Patriot Invitational was Sept. 14 in Scottsville. The OHS band placed first overall; first in color guard; and first in percussion.
• The Ohio County Marching Invitational took place Sept. 14 at Ohio County High School. Participating schools included McLean High School, Apollo High School, Owensboro Catholic High School and Muhlenberg County High School.
A class: McLean County placed third over; third in color guard; and third in percussion. Hancock County placed second overall; second in color guard; and second in percussion. Owensboro Catholic placed first overall; first in color guard; and first in percussion.
AAAA class: The Apollo Marching Eagles placed first over; first in color guard; and first in percussion. Muhlenberg County placed second overall; second in color guard; and second in percussion.
