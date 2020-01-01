Daviess County High School band members Luke Payne, Lucas Ruckdeschel, Josh Tillis and Maggie Vooris, and Daviess County Middle School band member, Colin Ruckdeschel, performed in JingleBones on Dec. 15 at Castle High School. JingleBones is a gathering of trombonists of all ages that come together to celebrate the holiday season by performing a free concert.
