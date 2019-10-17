• Hancock County High School's Marching Hornets and Muhlenberg County High School's Marching Mustangs competed Oct. 5 in the Christian County Tournament of Bands. HCHS placed first overall in Class A and first in color guard and percussion. MCHS placed second overall in Class AAAA, and second in percussion and color guard.
• McLean County High School's Marching Band placed eighth overall Oct. 5 in the Twin Lakes Classic in Leitchfield. The band also placed eighth in percussion and color guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.