• Hancock County High School, Owensboro Catholic High School, and McLean County High School participated Oct. 19 in the Class A West Quarterfinals st the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. HCHS placed first overall; OCHS placed second overall; and MCHS placed fifth overall.
• Apollo High School placed 11th overall in the Oct. 19 at the KMEA Class AAA West Quarterfinals at Warren East High School in Bowling Green.
• Owensboro High School placed sixth overall in the KMEA Class AAAA West Quarterfinals in Hopkinsville.
• McLean County High School, Owensboro Catholic High School and Hancock County High School competed Oct. 26 in the KMEA Class A semifinals at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green. MCHS placed 12th. OCHS placed fourth, and HCHS placed second overall.
• In the KMEA Class AAAA semifinals on Oct. 26 at Barren County High School in Glasgow, Owensboro High School Marching Red Devils placed 10th overall.
• Daviess County High School Band of Pride placed ninth overall in the KMEA Class AAAAA semifinals Oct. 26 at Houtchens Industries Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
• Owensboro Catholic High School Marching Aces placed fourth overall, and Hancock County High School Marching Hornets placed first overall in the KMEA Class A State Marching Band Championship on Oct. 26 in Bowling Green.
