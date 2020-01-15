The following eighth-grade Owensboro Middle School band members were chosen for the 2019-20 All-District band member KMEA District 2 Band Clinic: Kenyatta Chappell, front row, from left, Hailey Benter, Alexis Bartimus, Madalyn Kirk, Brady Lanham, Lucero Mata-Meza, Abby McGehee Bruce, Gracie McLimore Chaffin, Harlee Stinnett, Alex Garcia, Colt Howard, Preston Clark, Colben Settle, Heaven Taylor; second row, Beckett Gilmore, Arlo Johnson, Wilian Menjivar, Roxy Rickard, Luke Wellman, Arthur Zapata Gonzalez, Madison Mulligan, Zachary Leonard, David Daniel, Clay McDonald, Samuel Midgette, Christian Taylor and Guadalupe Munoz.
