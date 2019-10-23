• The Daviess County Band of Pride competed Oct. 12 in the Western Kentucky Tournament of Champions in Hopkinsville. The band placed first in preliminaries in their class. They also received the best percussion and color guard in the preliminaries in their class. In the finals competition, the band placed fourth overall. They also received best percussion in the finals and placed fifth in color guard.
Other bands that competed include Apollo High School and Owensboro High School. Apollo placed seventh overall in the final competition and also earned seventh in color guard and ninth in percussion. OHS placed fifth overall, third in color guard, and fourth in percussion.
