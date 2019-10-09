Band Roundup

• Hancock County High School and Owensboro Catholic High School marching bands performed Sept. 21 in the Logan County Festival of Bands. HCHS placed first overall in Class A, as well as, first in percussion and second in color guard. OCHS placed second overall in Class A, first in color guard, and third in percussion.
• Apollo High School, McLean County High School and Ohio County School marching bands competed Sept. 21 in the Muhlenberg Marching Classic. AHS earned third place overall in Class A. They also placed first in color guard and third in percussion. McLean County placed first overall in Class A, second in percussion and second in color guard. Ohio County earned first overall in Class AA, as well as, first in color guard and second in percussion.
• Hancock County High School and Ohio County participated Sept. 28 in the 2019 McLean County Green River Marching Festival. HCHS won first overall, including first in percussion and color guard.
• The 2019 Owensboro Catholic Marching Invitational took place Sept. 28 at the high school. Participants included Hancock County High School, Apollo High School, Ohio County High School, and Daviess County High School. In Class A, HCHS placed first overall, including first in percussion and color guard. In Class AAA, Apollo earned second overall, second in percussion and second in color guard, while Ohio County placed first overall, second in percussion and first in color guard. The DCHS Band of Pride placed first overall in Class AAAAA, and first in color guard and percussion.
