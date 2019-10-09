Band Roundup

The Daviess County High School Band of Pride competed Sept. 21 in the Boyce Flener Marching Invitational at Butler County High School, winning first place in color guard and percussion. They also won the overall Grand Champion Award. They also competed on Sept. 28 in the Owensboro Catholic High School Invitational at Steele Stadium (KWC). DCHS won best in color guard and percussion, as well as, overall Grand Champion.