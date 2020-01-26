The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Charles Franklin Armour and Angela Michelle Armour, Hartford.
Debra Lynn Bittel, 4407 Countryside Drive, Owensboro.
Grace A. Frizzell, 2530 New Hartford Road, Owensboro.
Georgia Michelle Hundertmark, 2912 Legion Park Drive, Apt. 12, Owensboro.
Shannon Lee Ralph, 317 Raintree Drive, Owensboro.
Carla Sue Reed, 2716 W. Ninth St., Owensboro.
Jonathan Andrew Tyson and Carrie Ann Tyson, Hartford.
Alexis Jean Whitehouse, 2004 Hughes Ave., Owensboro.
Jonathan Wayne Wooten and Kimberley Michelle Wooten, 6445 McPherson Road, Philpot.
Chapter 13
Cheryl L. Ayers, 3468 Millers Fall Circle, Owensboro.
Gina Lynn Vergason, Lewisport.
