The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 10 to March 16. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 7
Cynthia Cecelia Clay, Beaver Dam.
Nathan Lee Gaston, 427 Triplett St., Owensboro.
Charles William Gillaspie, 2237 Carpenter Drive, Owensboro.
Sarah Elizabeth House, 2300 Fieldstone Court, Utica.
Doris June Howard, 5485 Ruidoso Loop, Owensboro.
Catherine Ann Marlowe, 2423 Old Kentucky 144, Owensboro.
Jerry Curtis Rudd and Kelly Jean Rudd, 4004 Carpenter Drive, Apt. C. Owensboro.
Daniel Arthur Sosh, 2813 Yosemite Drive, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Tara L. Dant, 2343 Tradition Ave., Owensboro.
William Wilbert McDaniel Jr. and Kimberly L. McDaniel, 3140 Harness Loop, Owensboro.
Kiersten T. Steele and Christopher Steele, Beech Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.