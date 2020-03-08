The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 24 to March 2. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Troy Lee Bishop, 5447 Pimlico Court, Owensboro.
Christopher Allen Bunch, 11009 Kentucky 764, Whitesville.
Marian G. Edmunds, 2411 Daviess St., Owensboro.
Pamela Gale Grant, Hartford.
Jordan Derrick Hinton, 647 Carter Road, Owensboro.
Britanny Lane and Robert Curtis Lane, 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro.
Jessica Leigh Lindsay, 805 Delray St., Owensboro.
William David Payne, P.O. Box 22654, Owensboro.
Ronald Lee Young Jr., Lewisport.
Chapter 13
Leann Bishop and Christopher L. Bishop, 8963 U.S. 60 W., Owensboro.
Natasha R. Gritton and Cory Michael Gritton, Hawesville.
Christopher R. Henning, 6360 Todd Bridge Road, Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.