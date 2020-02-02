The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Janie N. Allen, Greenville.
Sherry Lynn Ballard, 3883 Benttree Drive, Apt. 1, Owensboro.
Brian C. Burch and Katherine L. Burch, 800 Mapleleaf Lake Lane, Utica.
Kristen Dame, 3127 Daviess St., Owensboro.
Krystal Nichole Durrett, P.O. Box 23033, Owensboro.
Catherine Louise Evans, 5408 Red Mile Loop, Owensboro.
Jeffrey Earl Fair, Greenville.
Clay Lance Fleming and Terressa M. Fleming, Greenville.
Karen Ann Griess, Greenville.
Marquis Deray Henderson, 912 Marianna Drive, Owensboro.
Jindy Marie Hodges and John Franklin Hodges, 2118 Carriage Drive, Owensboro.
Guy A. Kirchner and Theresa Kirchner, Newburgh, Indiana.
Heather J. Mullen, Drakesboro.
Lorene Nicole Stewart, Beaver Dam.
Chapter 13
Edith Mae Carter, Calhoun.
Joseph Alan Cornette and Amanda Kay Cornette, Greenville.
Teresa Ann Mason, Greenville.
Richard P. Stallings, 3002 Strawbridge Place, Owensboro.
Steven Dale Taylor and Tammy LaGay Taylor, Rumsey.
Michael Dashawn Whitworth, 508 Maple Heights Ave., Owensboro.
