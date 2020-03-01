The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Billy Joe Bilbro and Rena Lynn Bilbro, Beaver Dam.
Shannon L. Conrad, 609 W. Byers Ave., Apt 1, Owensboro.
Dominique Paige Litkenhus, 337 Wilder Drive, Owensboro.
Patricia A. Mullen, 2507 Ebach St., Owensboro.
Mindy Dawn Stevens, Hartford.
Chapter 11Hartshorne Holdings LLC, Rumsey.
Hartshorne Land LLC, Rumsey.
Hartshorne Mining LLC, Rumsey.
Hartshorne Mining Group LLC, Rumsey.
Chapter 13Tokiwa N. Bonds, 5528 Mulberry Place, Owensboro.
Timothy L. Ellis, 1815 Hathaway St., Owensboro.
Robert B. Long, 5359 Kentucky 1514, Owensboro.
