The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Betty Joan Baize, Horse Branch.
Brandon Levar Conrad, 2322 W. Ninth St., Owensboro.
Michael John Dresel, 10083 Boone St., Owensboro.
Mary Jane Harrison, Central City.
Patricia J. Ingram. Powderly.
Hannah Maria Mosgrove, Hartford.
Brian Joseph Rich and Skylar Nicole Rich, Island.
Monica Ann Watkins, 2208 Yewells Landing S., Owensboro.
Chapter 13Edward Todd Bell and Sarah Lee Jackson, 5217 Sheffield Drive, Owensboro.
Christopher James Hess and Sally Joelle Hess, 435 E. 21st St., Owensboro.
Robert Lee Shelton, Sacramento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.