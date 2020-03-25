The International Bar-B-Q Festival, originally scheduled for May 8-9, has been canceled because of concerns the coronavirus, an event official said Thursday.
The city’s signature festival has been a staple in Daviess County since 1979. The annual celebration, which is attended by tens of thousands of people over a two-day period, features events such as a cooking competition, a 5K run/walk and eating competitions. The festival is an economic boon for the city as many residents spend the night in local hotels during the weekend.
Allen Payne, 2020 event chair, said the board of directors kept a close eye on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as the coronavirus spread,
He said the tipping point was when the Kentucky Derby was postponed until the fall. The Derby would have been the weekend before the festival.
Payne noted there were also locally confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including Daviess, Henderson and Warren counties.
“We just felt that it was the right thing to do,” he said.
Payne said there were plans to postpone the event to the fall, but festival vendors would have been at other events. The fall is also farming season and many church team members in the cooking competition are farmers and would be more focused on their jobs.
“So it just wasn’t going to be able to come together,” Payne said.
This year the festival would have included new exhibits such as an Atmos Energy picnic area, that would have included bluegrass music and face painting for families, and a Kentucky Legend tasting tent, which would have given free samples of the company’s meat.
Those features are still scheduled to make a return in 2021.
The May festival features many varieties of barbecue such as chicken, mutton, pork and burgoo.
The event put Owensboro on the map as the “BBQ Capital of the World,” and has been in numerous media, including Southern Living magazine and the Travel Channel. Kentucky Educational Television featured the festival on its program “Kentucky Life” earlier this year.
“Essentially our downtown becomes a smoke pit,” said Dave Kirk, destination manager director for Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, in the episode.
Cash is given out as prizes for winners of the cooking competition, which is known to draw chefs from across the nation and world.
This is the first time the event has been canceled, Payne said.
“We’ll push forward and we’ll do this next year,” he said.
