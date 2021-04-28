In 2014, when Jesse Phillips and Dustin Gardner opened Riverwalk Razor at 221 St. Ann St., downtown Owensboro got its first barber shop in more than 15 years
Now, if everything goes well, Phillips plans to open Vintage Stripes Barber Academy, a barber college, two doors down at 225 St. Ann St., in October.
Phillips said Vintage Stripes will be the 10th privately owned barber college in the state and the second in western Kentucky.
“There’s one in Bowling Green,” he said. “But the owner is 86 and will probably be retiring soon.”
Phillips said the new academy is shooting for 30 students a year.
“We already have more than 20 signed up,” he said.
Phillips said he has already hired two instructors and an administrator for the academy.
Students have to have 1,500 hours of training — about 10 months — to graduate, he said.
“You can be cutting hair in a shop in about a year,” Phillips said.
A graduate of a Kentucky barber school can transfer a license to any other state, he said.
But most other states can’t automatically transfer a license to Kentucky, Phillips said.
For that reason, he said he expects to get students from other states to come to Owensboro for training.
Phillips said he’s just waiting for renovations to the building at 225 St. Ann to be completed.
When Steve Clark retired as president of Clark Restaurant Service, he decided he wanted to do a big project with his sons — Casey and Eric.
So, in July 2019, they bought the then-144-year-old building and began restoring it.
Clark said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic slowed everything down last year.
He said they had to raze and rebuild the back wall of the building and could only do the work on weekends.
“We’re waiting on a permit now to build out the interior,” Clark said. “We’ve already leased both floors to Jesse Phillips. What he’s doing is a great opportunity for Owensboro.”
He said, “We’re excited about this. We hope to have the building ready for him in three months.”
Each floor of the building has between 900 to 1,000 square feet.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
