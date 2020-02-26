Bee Facts and Save-the-Bees Tips provided by the Green Valley Beekeepers Association:
-At the height of summer, a beehive may have 40,000-60,000 bees.
-Honey bees survive cold weather by eating honey and vibrating their wing muscles to produce heat.
-The study of beekeeping is called “Apiculture.”
-On a single foraging trip, a honey bee may visit up to 100 flowers before returning to her hive.
-There are over 20,000 species of bees in the world.
-Bees must visit about 2 million flowers to make 1 pound of honey.
-Beeswax is used in candles, lotions and various cosmetics.
-If protected from moisture, honey remains edible for thousands of years.
-Honey bee pollination is responsible for the production of a third of the food we eat.
-Only female bees can sting.
-A bee can beat her wings 280 times a second.
-Bees communicate distance and direction of food sources through dance.
-It takes 12 bees their whole life to produce one teaspoon of honey.
-To help the bees, plant flowers which bloom from July until frost because not much is available for the bees then.
-Provide bees a water source in the summer.
-Become a beekeeper!
-Avoid spraying chemicals on your lawn to protect the bees.
-Support bee organizations like the local Green Valley Beekeepers Association.
