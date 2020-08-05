Owensboro High School Assistant Principal Brian Benjamin has been tapped to oversee the district’s Virtual Learning Academy for the 2020-21 school year.
He will remain in his position at OHS while also planning and enacting the Virtual Learning Academy. The academy is open to any OPS families who didn’t feel comfortable sending their students back to in-person classes, or who needed to continue distance learning for health reasons due to COVID-19, when school resumes for OPS on Aug. 24.
Benjamin said more than 1,000 students have registered for the VLA in grades kindergarten through 12, and that the district is in the process of identifying teachers for all grade levels. Once all teachers are selected for the VLA, Benjamin will begin professional development and training to get them prepared for the school year.
The district first allowed teachers who preferred to be a part of the VLA to volunteer.
“We first allowed teachers that had significant and personal or family need apply so we could make sure we serve them,” Benjamin said. “After selecting those teachers, we still have a need for additional teachers at all grade levels. So we are reaching out to certified staff to fill those spots.”
The specifics of what the academy will look like haven’t been identified, as Benjamin wants teachers to have as much freedom as they can to develop their own systems. There is a rough outline, however.
“It would be a combination of in-person learning through Google Classroom and then independent activities,” he said.
He said at any grade level, it’s not reasonable to expect students to sit in front of their screens from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. like a traditional school day, and OPS teachers are cognizant of that. He also said a lot of students likely won’t be able to fit a traditional school day into their schedules and teachers will need to be flexible with that as well.
“Our goal is just to provide as quality of an education as we can for all students that need to be served this way,” Benjamin said. “The plan is once they are enrolled, they are with us for at least the semester. Then we will re-evaluate that and see what to do for the rest of the school year.”
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said Benjamin’s experience with technology and administration at all grade levels made him the perfect person to tackle the challenge of getting the Virtual Learning Academy off the ground.
“Although we hope this is only a short-term solution, we need to be prepared to provide top-quality education to all our students until we can all be together in the classroom again,” Constant said.
Benjamin also said that there were several students who applied for the VLA, but once they heard the district’s reopening plan for in-person learning, opted out. Withdrawal will also be allowed anytime up until the start of school.
The deadline to apply for the academy was Wednesday, July 29, and Benjamin said there has been a steady flow of registrations.
To register for the VLA, visit the OPS website at owensboro.kyschools.us.
