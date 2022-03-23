Junior Achievement of West Kentucky serves about 20,000 students each year, with more than 500 volunteer mentors reaching students through 1,000 classrooms, teaching them work readiness skills and how to make smart economic choices.
Programs are geared toward students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with age-specific topics that pertain to life- and work-readiness, and preparing for life after high school.
For example, All About Cars teaches high school students about the ins and outs of purchasing a vehicle and how to be a smart consumer. Economics for Success teaches foundational finance skills, like budgeting and investing wisely, to middle school students.
For younger grades, there are playful lessons, like JA More Than Money, which is an age-appropriate way of introducing entrepreneurship and financial literacy by going through the steps of starting a business and managing money. Kindergarten students are able to learn about the economy through JA Ourselves, which uses storybook characters to discuss finance topics.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), job openings have reached an all-time high in the country, with nearly 11 million reported. JA sent out a survey to high school teens, which indicated that about 68% of them planned to obtain jobs throughout the summer, which was a trend echoed in BLS stats. The number of 16-to-19-year-olds entering jobs is the highest since 2008, with 256,000 gaining employment last spring alone.
Dan Douglas, JA of West Kentucky president, said other JA surveys have shown a need for the programs.
“Ninety% of students were looking for extra support this year,” he said, “and 39% of teens we surveyed felt they were educationally behind because of COVID.”
That is why it’s important now more than ever to equip students with as much leverage as possible as they graduate and prepare for their next steps in life. It’s also never too early to teach financial literacy and economic tools to help students better themselves, Douglas said.
While JA has been going strong for several years in the region, Douglas said the organization, which has a long history in the region, was not untouched by the pandemic. Like almost all groups and organizations, JA had to rethink how it could serve students under a virtual platform, which is what much of the world has been experiencing to some degree over the last two years.
Throughout the summer of 2020, the organization re-imagined its delivery systems for lessons on financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills and work readiness. Programs needed to be presented in a way that kids and teachers could access virtually, so volunteers created videos to accompany their lessons and provided take-home worksheets and curriculum.
Because many college and career readiness fairs were not taking place, JA also created a virtual convention hall students could access.
“We created a video game-like world and experience called JA Inspire Virtual, where students could walk into this virtual convention center and go into the auditorium and participate in a variety of webinars,” Douglas said.
Topics varied, but were geared toward eighth- through 12th-grade students who may be planning for their future after high school, he said.
“Throughout the state of Kentucky, we recruited exhibitors to go into the virtual exhibit hall to learn more about careers and colleges,” he said. “It is very similar to what they would experience at school, but just through the virtual world.”
Through that new platform, JA of West Kentucky was able to serve about 8,000 students.
It also created a program for fifth- and sixth-graders called JA Biztown, in which students can play specific roles of individuals in business. Students have to make decisions in real time, and the program gives them feedback on their decisions.
Both programs also were created with curriculum that educators could teach alongside them, Douglas said.
“There are lessons that go along with them, and then students get the fun part of a first-hand and hands-on virtual experience,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
