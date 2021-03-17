In September 2019, Gary Bielefeld’s Kentucky Mirror Mosaic — a giant mirrored map of Kentucky — was in danger.
The glue that had held the pieces of glass to the wall of the Frantz Building Services Building at 319 E. Second St. was weakening after 38 years.
And glass was beginning to fall off the wall.
So Bielefeld was set to replace the glass in Owensboro’s largest and most visible piece of public art.
The job, he figured, would take four months — maybe longer.
The maybe longer was right.
First, he needed to raise money.
Then, it was winter.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Now, Bielefeld is finally getting to work on completing the project.
And he’s hoping to make it before summer when the western sun in the afternoon can raise temperatures by 30 degrees on the side of the building.
But, because coronavirus is still around, he’s having to do it all himself.
The giant mirrored map of Kentucky, which welcomes visitors to town as they cross the Glover H. Cary Bridge downtown, stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee.
It’s massive.
And it’s important, Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Tuesday.
He said, “Research shows that cities with an active cultural scene are more attractive to individuals and businesses. Public art, like the mirrored mosaic, can be a key factor in establishing a unique and culturally active place.”
Bielefeld said he can mostly work afternoons on the project.
That four or five hours of work uses up about eight large tubes of glue, he said.
There’s an Italian glass star at the top where Owensboro is.
The rest of the map is made from glass from Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass.
Different patterns differentiate each of the six regions of Kentucky.
This time, Bielefeld said, the mirrored map will be lighted at night.
An estimated 8,500 vehicles a day pass by the artwork as they cross the bridge.
Bielefeld, an artist who specializes in large projects, said he eyed that wall when he first moved to Owensboro.
“I thought it was a good place for something,” he said. “But it faces the wrong way on a one-way street. The only people who see it are pedestrians and people on the bridge.”
In 1981, when he was working downtown and teaching a class on “mega murals and super graphics” at KWC, Bielefeld presented his idea of a giant mirror map to Bob Puckett, who owned the building then.
“He gave me a budget of $3,000,” Bielefeld said. “I knew I would need help, so I talked a fraternity at Kentucky Wesleyan into helping me as a community service project. And I promised them a pizza when the work was finished. The budget barely covered the expenses and the pizza.”
They started working on July 2, 1981, and finished four months later at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The map will be 40 years old this fall.
On May 15, 1985, less than four years after the mirror mosaic was completed, a faulty elevator motor sparked a fire that gutted the building to which it was attached.
The building was about to be torn down when Terry Woodward bought it for $1, promising to spend up to $150,000 to restore the building.
He said at the time that he did it to preserve the mural.
In 2014, pieces of glass first began to fall and Bielefeld did some preventive maintenance to stabilize it.
But now, it’s being completely redone.
And Bielefeld is hoping this one lasts another 40 years.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.