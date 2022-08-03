The new headquarters of Big Rivers Electric Corporation is starting to take shape in downtown Owensboro.
For Bob Berry, Big Rivers’ president and CEO, it represents a new beginning for the power cooperative that began 62 years ago in Henderson.
“It will be a big change, but it’s a change that everyone is embracing and just can’t wait for it to happen,” said Berry, a Whitesville native who’s been at Big Rivers’ helm since 2014. “Our employees are very excited about the move to Owensboro.”
The $10.8 million, four-story headquarters is being built by Envision Contractors at 710 W. Second St., between Elm and Walnut streets.
Berry said the original headquarters was built in 1961 and has a “vintage” feel to it.
“There are very few windows in there, so very few people even have a window in their office,” he said. “… So here, every office has a window; the conference rooms were put in the center, and all the offices were put around the perimeter.”
At 47,000 square feet, the new headquarters will be a reduction from Big Rivers’ current headquarters.
However, Rob Toerne, project manager, said Big Rivers’ 110 employees are working in different buildings, and once the new headquarters is completed, they will all be under one roof.
“It gives us a much more consolidated footprint that allows more efficient use of space, and subsequently, a much more efficient building in which to operate,” Toerne said.
The top floor will be the designated training area and will have an extended outdoor patio area with seating.
Big Rivers will also add electric vehicle (EV) charging stations — two on Second Street and two on Elm Street — for public use. There will be 10 EV stations in Big Rivers’ parking lot for employees.
“We’re for electric vehicles because we’re in the electric business; they have to plug them in somewhere,” Berry said.
The new headquarters is expected to be done by the end of this year, with a move-in date of sometime in early 2023.
Berry said not only will the new headquarters be a state-of-the-art building, but it will also be centrally located within its service area.
“It makes sense logistically; it makes sense financially,” Berry said. “It’s kind of like all the stars lined up for us.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.