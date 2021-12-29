Big Rivers Electric Corp. will officially break ground on Jan. 4 for its new 47,000-square-foot headquarters at 710 W. Second St. — just west of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission formally approved the plan on Dec. 7.
Big Rivers said Thursday that the new four-story building will replace the current office in Henderson that was built in three phases between 1966 and 1981.
The new building will be about 25% smaller than the old one because some employees will move into a new Transmission Operations Center that’s also planned for Owensboro — subject to KPSC approval, the announcement said.
Big Rivers said the new building will have 129 parking spaces and “more modern meeting and collaboration spaces that match future utility needs.”
The move to Owensboro, the utility said, will position it in a central location to reach all of its 22-county service territory, its three member-owner cooperatives and key larger industrial customers.
The city has agreed to provide incentives to offset the projected $10.8 million cost of the building.
City Manager Nate Pagan said earlier, “We are selling them the property at the PVA assessed value.”
That’s $2.09 million.
He said the incentive that the city offered Big Rivers is “an upfront cash payment (for the property) and a 50% rebate of general fund occupational taxes for a period of 10 years.”
Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2022.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers’ president, said earlier that the utility does $4.5 million worth of business each year in Henderson County and plans to do “two to three times that” in Owensboro.
NEW OPERATIONS CENTERBig Rivers Electric Corp. bought 114 acres at 3805 W. Fifth St. Road from Audubon Loans for $5.14 million last month for its planned $30 million operations center.
Jennifer Keach, Big Rivers’ spokeswoman, said it will be a combined center with Kenergy Corp., one of the three electric cooperatives that owns Big Rivers.
She said 60 Big Rivers’ employees will work there along with 85 Kenergy employees.
The property stretches from just north of Jack C. Fisher Park to U.S. 60 West, just east of the Green River Area Development District offices.
Keach said the company still has to apply for its certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
She said, “We are in the process of getting the engineering studies and cost estimates done, both of which have to be completed before we file with the commission,” she said. “We hope to have the filing to the PSC by June 2022, if not before.”
Keach said, “Our goal is to be in our operations center facility by the end of 2023.”
When the property was listed for sale, it was advertised as “the last 100-acre tract inside the bypass with no flood plain concerns.”
The ads said, “There are already sewer lines ran on the northern border of the property.”
It also touches the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park.
Audubon Loans bought the property in 2015 for $1.279 million, records in the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrators office show.
The property comes near the west end of Baybrook Street in a city subdivision.
But Mayor Tom Watson said he doesn’t believe it touches city property, making annexation difficult.
He said the city will try to work out something, because “we’re going to need to build a street in there.”
That property is currently served by Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
Watson said a swap will have to be worked out because Kenergy Electric is one of the owners of Big Rivers.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said having a joint operations center for dispatching and maintenance work for both Big Rivers and Kenergy is a good idea.
“It makes sense,” he said. “It would save money.”
