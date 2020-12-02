The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is seeking people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.
Vicki Ellis, the center’s director of donor resources, said the agency needs people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least 14 days to donate plasma that is used as “convalescent plasma” for people who are hospitalized with the illness.
In August, the federal Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to be used in hospitals.
“Based on scientific evidence available, the FDA concluded this product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” the FDA said in a press release.
Ellis said people who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma. The antibodies are at a peak to be donated within 10 weeks after a person has recovered from the virus, Ellis said.
“The demand for convalescent plasma is increasing,” she said.
The plasma is separated from the rest of the donor’s red blood cells and the blood cells are returned to the donor’s body. The antibodies in the plasma are believed to transmit a passive immunity to COVID-19 to the recipient.
“The plasma in that form goes straight to the hospital,” Ellis said.
National Institute of Health Director Francis S. Collins said in September: “The evidence on convalescent plasma as a treatment for severe cases of COVID-19 is promising but incomplete,” and called for more trials through hospitalized patients, according to the NIH website.
Ellis said convalescent plasma is “the best defense we have right now.”
“It’s important because our hospitals are full right now,” she said.
Anyone who donates blood at the center is screened to see if they have COVID-19 antibodies, but people who have recovered from the disease are specifically needed to donate, Ellis said.
People who are interested in donating convalescent plasma are asked to call the blood center for an appointment, at 270-684-9296.
