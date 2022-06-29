Board games offer a fun and usually calm way to unwind after a long day of work, and they can also be a good community-building outlet for many players.
Some area residents have been organizing a couple of monthly gaming sessions for all who want to attend.
Owensboro Area Board Gamers club members Valery Updike and Steven May coordinate the multi-hour gaming sessions for both newcomers and regulars two times a month.
The club began five years ago, Updike said, but it has generally “flown under the radar” until the pandemic began, when most people turned to board games in the lockdown.
“We’d been gaming regularly since 2017 or so, but decided to seek out an online presence in 2018,” Updike said.
According to the club’s Facebook page, it has 175 members. But Updike said the club’s in-person gatherings are generally smaller, usually numbering about a dozen people, with COVID-19 making some people hesitant to attend.
“Prior to the pandemic we did have a little bit of a bigger group, closer to 15 to 20,” she said.
Updike said the group does not play what people would think of as “traditional board games.” The club’s focus is on games that involve more strategy and mental dexterity, like Settlers of Catan or Wingspan.
“It’s not your typical Monopoly or Checkers,” she said. “We call them heavy games.”
She said the club is not opposed to playing an ice-breaker game to make newcomers more comfortable with the group.
For her, board games are not only a fun way to pass the time, but also a vital community-building event that helps bring people together.
“Once you sit around a table, especially with people you don’t know, and get into a competitive or a fun game, you can learn a lot about people,” Updike said. “You can find out you have a lot more in common with each other than what you thought you did.”
The club hosts game night from 6 to 9 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. the fourth Sunday of the month at the Salvation Army fellowship hall.
Updike said the gaming sessions are open anyone at no cost.
For more information, contact the club’s Facebook page, Owensboro Area Board Gamers.
