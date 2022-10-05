Selling retro hats started as a father-son bonding opportunity, and now it’s a bustling side business for Owensboro residents Donald Douglas and his namesake, Donald “Trey” Douglas III.
The business is Retro Lids, which the Douglases primarily operate via their Facebook page. The two scour local flea markets, yard sales and estate auctions to find old baseball caps, which they then refurbish and sell to collectors.
“It was an opportunity for him to improve his reading skills,” the elder Douglas said. “We’d get a hat we didn’t know anything about, research and look it up, and he’d get online and read about it. So it kind of turned into something we both enjoyed doing to something we can work together with.”
Though they have all kinds of brands, Douglas said Retro Lids specializes in local hats featuring entities from around the American heartland — including Strickland Equipment in Oakland City, Indiana; Mopar: Evansville Chrysler-Plymouth; and Jacobson Transportation in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Along with searching through different auctions and sales, the Douglases have also networked with other collectors from Kentucky and the wider region.
“This one we got from an estate auction out of Newburgh, Indiana,” Douglas said of the Strickland Equipment cap. “Some of the hats came from out of Wisconsin, some from a guy in Corbin, Kentucky. He likes certain things, and certain things we like, so it’s still keeping hats from Kentucky in Kentucky. There’s a guy from Wisconsin who has an Evansville Brewing Company hat, and he’s sending it here.”
Finding the caps is only the start of the process.
“They don’t look like this when we get them,” Douglas said of his various new-looking lids. “With the older hats, some of them are from the 80s. We’ll clean them out, wash them, reshape them, steam the band so it’s not all sweaty and stuff.”
Since Douglas and his son started the online business last month, the two also make near-daily trips to the post office, he said.
“As soon as we get them clean and posted on our Facebook page, they’re gone,” he said.
Douglas usually sells hats for around $5 to $30, depending on the quality and rarity.
“We don’t really try to sell them for as much as we can get out of them,” he said. “For us, it’s about getting them out of the attics and getting them back out for people to enjoy and wear them.”
And as for Trey, a middle-schooler, the early business experience could lead to bigger ventures.
“One goal is trying to get a small store where we can sell them — maybe have workers, too,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.