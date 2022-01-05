Boulware Mission has announced that it will open a transitional unit in its facility for individuals who have been in recovery for four to six months.
Boulware Mission provides shelter services to displaced men, as well as a long-term self-sufficiency program aimed at helping clients become independent, contributing members of the community.
The unit, according to Executive Director Amy Sims Pride, provides an opportunity for individuals who have already started the recovery process to take on more independence and build money-management skills while still maintaining structure in their lives through Boulware’s services.
“The transition unit is just so needed,” Pride said. “The clients, sometimes they just need a little extra help, and they need a little extra monitoring, and they need somebody there to talk to. In having the transition unit open, they have the support of their peers, as well as our staff, and that’s huge.”
The unit, Pride said, will hold 15 apartments that will each house one client, with community bathrooms, a kitchen and a common area.
She said Boulware Mission has an entire wing that has sat empty since the facility opened at 609 Wing Ave., and that’s the area the facility plans on using for the unit.
She said the wing is now being used for storage and has no electricity or running water connections, so there is still plenty of work to be done before the transitional unit opens.
Pride said the project will likely cost about $150,000-$175,000 to complete, but she is confident the money will be raised through community donors and grant money.
The timeframe of the project, she said, depends on how quickly the money can be raised, but the project has also been put in motion with visits from contractors to map out what exactly needs to be done.
“I feel confident that we will be able to raise it and that the City of Owensboro will support us, because I truly believe in this and the mission and what we’re doing there,” she said. “I believe we’re making a difference in our clients’ lives and for the community of Owensboro.”
She said the project will be tackled step-by-step, with staff beginning to clear storage items out of the wing in January. Once that is completed, work will begin to connect the unit to electricity and water.
The unit, she said, is much needed and the facility and its board is excited to pursue the project.
“Ever since I started in July, I’ve noticed a need,” she said. “Sometimes guys aren’t always ready to go within … three or four months. Sometimes they need to save more money, sometimes they need a little more guidance, structure, before they go living on their own and the board, myself and the staff all noticed this, so we were trying to come up with an idea of what we could do.”
Once the unit is up and running and clients are moved into the apartments, Pride said they will be charged a weekly fee between $75-$100, which is much more affordable than an apartment and gives the client a chance to save up money and get to a good place in their recovery process to be out on their own.
Clients will also be given more independence, having access to their cellphone and more time to be outside of the facility. They will still, however, have to attend at least two meetings a week and do chores in the facility.
“If we give them a little longer to save money, to attend meetings, to have structure, to work, then they’re going to have that means to go back to live on their own again,” she said. “It’s less expensive than going out and having your own apartment, because all of your utilities will be covered and you will get three meals a day. They will be out working, so they will have that money and learn how to budget while living there.”
To be eligible for the transitional program, clients must have been in the case management program for around two to four months, gone through treatment classes, be employed — unless on disability — and have the ability to to pay the weekly fee.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
