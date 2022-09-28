Owensboro’s Boulware Mission is starting the first residential gambling addiction treatment program in the state.
The 28-day program will take people from across the state.
RonSonlyn Clark, the Boulware Missions addiction recovery program coordinator, said there are an estimated 47,000 to 64,000 people with gambling addiction in the state.
An estimated, 102,000 to 165,000 adults in the state have problem-gambling traits that could lead to addiction, Clark said.
“Those are people at risk,” she said.
While other gambling programs exist in the state, they are outpatient. In Kentucky, there are only six counselors trained in gambling addiction, Clark said.
“They are called process addictions, because it’s an addiction to a behavior rather than a substance,” Clark said.
Gambling addiction is often associated with anxiety and depression. One in 20 people with gambling addition will have a suicidal crisis in their lifetime, Clark said.
“That’s one of the highest mental health disorders for suicidal thought and actions,” Clark said.
The largest increase in gambling addiction is seen in seniors and teens, Clark said.
“Casinos have become new senior citizen centers,” Clark said.
Even seniors who don’t have financial resources will gamble away their funds if they have an addiction.
“If they have that last $20, instead of buying food, they are going to the casino,” said Amy Pride, Boulware executive director.
Gambling addiction affects the dopamine centers of the brain.
Gambling addiction “is not about the money. It’s about staying in the game,” Clark said. “That’s where they get the dopamine from.”
“The dopamine eventually runs out, but they will continue to chase that high,” Clark said.
While there are no outward signs of gambling addiction, such as needle marks, the disorder becomes known by the disruption it causes families.
“Usually, the family is the first that has to push the (addict) into treatment,” Clark said.
“I say addiction takes hostages,” Clark said. “The family is taken hostage by gambling as well.”
Boulware’s residential program is for men.
Some in the program will follow the addiction treatment given to people who are addicted to drugs or alcohol, but the rest of the treatment is specific to gambling.
After 28 days of treatment, clients will move into the “case management” stage, where they continue to live at Boulware and focus on finding work and preparing to live outside the facility.
“It’s a great place to get your coping skills, your support system built around you, and it provides a huge safety net,” Clark said.
Casinos and gambling establishments support treatment for gambling addiction, Clark said.
“Places like Churchill Downs and Keeneland are very supportive of our efforts. They want people to come and gamble responsibly,” Clark said.
The treatment program is private pay. Boulware does not accept Medicaid, and not all health insurance plans cover treatment for gambling addiction.
For more information about the program, or for help, call Boulware at 270-683-8267.
“If you’re living with a gambling problem, or have a family member with a gambling problem, please call,” Clark said. “Even if they don’t come into treatment, I can talk to them and help a lot.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
