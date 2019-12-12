• The second annual Breakfast with Santa is from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, choice of juice or coffee, and make sure to bring your phone or a camera for a free picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. For tickets, visit www.OwensboroTickets.com, stop by the Owensboro Convention Center, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.
• Breakfast with Santa is from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the Kley Exhibit Hall at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, 1545 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville.
Enjoy a hot breakfast while sharing your list with Santa and taking photos. Children will receive treats and make a holiday craft. Guests will also enjoy animal encounters. Ticket purchase also includes all-day admission to the zoo.
For more information, visit https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/plan-your-visit/events/Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.