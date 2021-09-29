Brew Bridge adding a downtown trolley

Owensboro will soon have two downtown trolleys — one public and one private.
The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., recently bought a 2008 Chance trolley bus with plans to start cruising the downtown streets during the first week of October to pick up people and bring them to the brewery.
David Haynes, one of the owners of the brewery, said the 17-passenger trolley will also be used to deliver craft beer to 100 accounts within a 20- to 25-mile radius around Owensboro.
The trolley will run at highway speeds, he said.
“It would go 80 mph to 90 mph,” Haynes said.
Not that he plans to drive it that fast.
Those are the immediate plans for the trolley.
But Haynes said other plans are in the works.
Earlier this summer, five recent graduates of Leadership Owensboro came up with an idea to have a trolley running through downtown offering beer on board and having musicians playing.
They called it Brews & Tunes.
Emmy Woosley, spokeswoman for the group, said they would like to see a program that works like this: “People could buy a wrist band that shows they’re 21 or over. They can get alcoholic beverages from downtown establishments in Green Cups and take them on the trolley. Local musicians would be playing on the trolley.”
Haynes said Brew Bridge is interested in the idea.
“We’re working on the legal issues now,” he said. “That’s the way we’re moving. So far, we haven’t been able to get an answer on whether we can do it. But we haven’t been told that we can’t either.”
Haynes said for now, the trolley will be cruising downtown streets after work on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, picking up people who want to go to the Brew Bridge.
“If there’s a convention in town, we might run it on other nights too,” he said.
When it opened in July 2020, the Brew Bridge was the first brewery in town since the Owensboro Brewery closed in 1903.
Then, Mile Wide Beer Co. opened in November.
And now, Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. is planning to open Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery on the first floor of The Enclave at Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard in early 2022.
The city has a 40-passenger trolley that offers rides downtown.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691- 7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
