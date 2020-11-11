Sen. Matt Castlen and Rep. Suzanne Miles are preparing for the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly.
For Castlen, an Owensboro Republican whose term runs until 2023, and Miles, an Owensboro Republican, the upcoming 30-day session will not only consist of the uncertainties of formulating a budget that can withstand the economic ravages of COVID-19, but also re-evaluating the reach of a governor’s executive powers during times of emergencies, issues with unemployment insurance, the expansion of local powers and the COVID-response moving forward.
Priority 1 will be passing a budget, said Miles.
“Our first responsibility is to develop a budget,” she said. “We will know what we are working with toward the end of December, that is our main obstacle right now. In this year’s session, we were pleased with our budget, and then COVID hit, and we had to completely regroup.”
As a part of the budget focus, state legislators will be taking a hard look at how Gov. Andy Beshear has utilized Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, she said.
“A primary focus will be on how the governor has spent CARES Act funding,” she said. “There is a lot of money that has not been distributed and there is funding that has been designated to contracts toward things like addressing unemployment insurance.”
On Oct. 29, Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts reported to an interim panel that 1.2 million Kentuckians have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic. Tens of thousands of Kentuckians are still awaiting their unemployment, with many that filed in March, April and May, still awaiting assistance.
Beshear has designated $7 million of CARES Act funding, including a $4.4 million extension, to a contract with Ernst and Young, a professional services network, that was meant to alleviate the unemployment backlog in what has become a disaster from every direction, Miles said.
“Kentuckians have been put in a horrible position and tens of thousands of them are still waiting for aid,” she said. “Dealing with unemployment and aiding the people of our state when they need it most has been a complete failure in every direction on the part of Frankfort. We can’t allow our citizens to not have a better response from government. A major priority in the upcoming session will be working to solve this issue so that Kentuckians are never put in this position again.”
Outside of the budget, unemployment and incentives to pull businesses into rural communities to help them shoulder the weight of COVID, as well as issues surrounding agriculture and dwindling coal, another priority for Miles and Castlen will be re-evaluating the emergency powers of the governor.
Castlen has prefiled Bill Request 41, An Act Relating to Emergencies. The bill request was filed on Aug. 6.
BR 41 simply seeks to limit the effective dates of executive orders issued by the governor to 30 days unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly and prohibit the governor from issuing a new executive order relating to the same emergency without the approval of the General Assembly, along with other changes to Kentucky Revised Statues concerning emergency powers. In reality, the bill is simple, Castlen said.
“Refining executive orders during a state of emergency will be a priority of the Senate,” he said. “When I say government is of, by and for the people, that includes involving the people’s body of government being a part of the decision-making process in dealing with something like a pandemic and its impact. This bill is not a shot at the governor, but no one person should be granted that much power in determining how public funds are used and in handing down mandates that do not take into account the diversity of needs of Kentucky’s cities and counties. The bill provides a framework for what we do now and in the future when we are inevitably faced with something like this again. I filed the bill early hoping to get as much input as possible including the governor’s. I have yet to hear from his office and would be more than willing to hear his input.”
For Castlen, this conversation also centers around the need to give local elected officials more of a say in determining what is best for their citizens, he said.
“This comes up every session and the reality is that local elected officials are closer to their people,” he said. “Whether you support Home Rule or not, which I do, there are many avenues that can be taken to do what is best for our very individual communities. Everyone needs to have a seat at the table in determining the best path forward and that goes for our local officials as well.”
Miles is on the same page regarding the governor’s powers, especially in ensuring communication, she said.
“The consensus is that he has had a blank check,” she said. “Not only in terms of mandates, but with his use of CARES funding. We are going into eight months and it is time to regroup and redefine what those powers are. The governor has given very little flexibility to city and county governments and legislators have been asking to be a part of the decision making process since the beginning. He (Beshear) has completely disregarded state legislators in the decision-making process.”
In response to concerns of his overreaching and exclusive COVID strategy, Beshear’s office released the following statement:
“Gov. Beshear hopes in the coming legislative session lawmakers will work with him to address challenges brought on by the pandemic instead of trying to undermine the governor with partisan attacks. Along with addressing possible budget shortfalls from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, Gov. Beshear is meeting with state agencies and cabinets now to prepare for the upcoming session when he will again prioritize education, health care and economic development to continue to move Kentucky forward despite the ongoing challenges.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.