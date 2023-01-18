The Owensboro High School carpentry class is one of 32 schools that will participate in the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) showcase at the state capitol on Feb. 21.
The class will also set up at the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) annual conference in Louisville on Feb. 24.
Nathan Meredith, OHS carpentry teacher, said he was informed that KDE was looking for schools to go to the capitol and participate in the showcase.
“We had to write a proposal as to why we’re well-suited for the showcase,” he said. “We’re in a deficit for skilled trades people, and thought it would be a good fit to show how we’re trying to keep trades alive.”
Meredith said he teaches 75 students and that most seem to enjoy the class.
“The kids enjoy the hands on aspect we have to offer here,” he said. “When they become juniors and seniors, some of the classes are dual credit so they can receive credit for OHS and for Owensboro Community and Technical College.”
Regardless if his students become carpenters or not, he said he can at least teach them skills like home repairs for when they are older.
“I want to show them that this stuff is not that hard,” he said. “It just requires paying attention and putting out effort.”
He and a group of about five students will be going to Frankfort and Louisville to give the presentations in February.
“OHS also has a masonry class and the teacher for that, David Hopkins, is going as well and bringing some students,” Meredith said.
For their presentation, Meredith said the class will be bringing some birdhouse kits to let legislators get hands-on.
“They will be able to take them home, and I’m excited for it,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to show people that this is needed and that it matters.
Meredith is still fairly new to the teaching world.
“I started teaching three years ago for OCTC in the evening,” he said. “Last year, the OGS carpentry teacher retired and I began teaching here last January.”
While he was in school, Meredith said he wasn’t a “traditional” student.
“I didn’t care about sitting through English or algebra,” he said. “I took a carpentry class and enjoyed it. ... I never thought I’d be teaching high school carpentry at my age but I love it. The kids are great, and I’m proud to be part of the OHS family.”
Monica Rice, college and career readiness coordinator for Owensboro Public Schools, said that the class will receive $7,000 in mini-grants to cover the cost of participating in the showcase.
“They will receive $5,000 for traveling to Frankfort and $2,000 for traveling to Louisville,” she said.
Rice said the carpentry program at OHS has grown over the years.
“It’s of high interest for students,” she said. “Students can finish the program with a basic carpenter’s certificate from OCTC. There’s been a lot of feedback and there’s a big need in construction and skilled trades.”
The Frankfort showcase will take place at the Kentucky State Capitol from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Eastern time. The KSBA conference will be at the Galt House Hotel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time.
