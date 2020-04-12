The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from March 25 to March 31:
1009 McFarland Road, William Minalga. Construct a post frame-residence, 3,264 square feet.
4050 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,069 square feet.
2549 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,142 square feet.
5257 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,999 square feet.
10523 McCormick Road, Lee Miller Construction. Construct a single-family residence, 3,265 square feet.
2361 Stone Crest Lake, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 4,449 square feet.
1121 Industrial Drive, Steve Gentile. Construct a detached metal utility building, $21,521.
2701 Rinaldo Road, Judd Construction. Construct a post-frame equipment building, $6,000.
2747 W. Fourth St., Bo Barron. Construct self storage, $90,000.
1822 McCreary Ave., Hagan Construction. Construct a rear covered porch addition, $5,000.
1508 Pearl St., Amber Fortner-Lubin. Residential remodel — gutting house, knocking out wall to create two bedrooms, $3,000.
4830 Town Square Court, Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling. Construct a vestibule addition, $16,000.
4689 Windstone Drive, Morris Custom Finishes LLC. Construct a detached P/F building, $11,800.
2528 Old Kentucky 144, Jason Baker. Construct an addition to existing detached building, $30,000.
7555 Kentucky 2830, JRJ Construction. Construct a detached pole barn, $22,000.
4545 Wexford Crossing, Maurice Pool & Spas. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $58,324.
