The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24:
9760 Kentucky 144, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,869 square feet.
6848 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
2702 W. Fourth St., Seth Shelton. Residential remodel, $6,000.
4288 King Road, Jordan Harrington. Construct a detached garage with carport, $23,000.
2040 Westerfield Lane, Randall Montgomery. Construct a detached P/F building, $280.
1806 Triplett St., Abel Abugabal. Change of occupancy from B to M, $3,700.
(1) comment
Looking for the building permits for December 11-17
