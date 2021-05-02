The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from April 21 to April 27:
2440 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,151 square feet
2442 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,151 square feet
2290 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet
6815 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,113 square feet.
4701 Kentucky 2830, Castlen Steel LLC. Foundation only for building, $250,000 for 48,947 square feet
4701 Kentucky 2830, Castlen Steel LLC. Foundation only for building, $250,000 for 37,787 square feet
1313 Moseley St., Hayden Development LLC. Construct a spec building for retail sales, $350,000
11025 Floral Road, Joe Bickett. Construct a PEM building for storage, $9,800
2340 Ford Ave., Jeffco Construction. Add rear patio roof cover and infill screen over existing brick knee, $8,000
8842 Crisp Road, Disaster Team. Repair truss from fire damage, $2,000
1813 Mohawk Drive, Disaster Team. Repair burnt ceiling joist from fire, $2,000
1528 E. 19th St., Jesus Santiago. Repair fire damage, add kitchen addition, $28,000
4601 Frederica St., Andrew Micham. Small addition and interior remodel, $1,390,021
10566 Franklin St., Morris Custom Finishes LLC. Construct a detached P/F building, $9,500
98 Dublin Lane, Cliff Henry. Install new carport, $1,664
1224 Concord Terrace, Paula Perry. Construct a 24x24 post-frame building, $14,500
2608 Wood Haven, Outdoor Galore, Bobby Meeker. Construct a detached single-story brick garage, $70,000
1633 Griffith Ave., Home Run Lawn, construct an in-ground swimming pool, $32,000
