The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19:
4980 Bridgewood, Martin Custom Building. Construct a single-family residence, 8,013 square feet.
1909 Colonial Court, Rozelyn Hernandez. Construct a single-family residence, 1,501 square feet.
2290 Wilson Lane, Ludy Marisala Alvarado Flores. Install DW manufactured home. No porch. Connected to sewer, $50,000.
9549 Kentucky 815, Kentucky Dream Homes. Place new double-section manufactured home, $62,400.
3115 Commonwealth Court, Adam Hansen. Install a walk-in cooler, $12,000.
2047 Old Cabin Road, RBE Construction and Remodeling. Construct a two-story and rear porch addition, $150,000.
1900 Stratford Drive, Apex Renovation. Construct a 1,200 square foot room addition, $35,000.
4348 Yewells Landing W., Dream Design LLC. Creating a bathroom, bedroom and office within existing basement, $15,000.
5344 Jack Hinton Road, Larry Reed. Construct a 22-by-24 covered patio addition, $4,656.
7386 Old Kentucky 81, Michael and Greta Miller. Construct a detached garage, $32,000.
