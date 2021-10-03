The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28:
618 Elm St., Paul Martin Builders. Construct a single-family residence, 2,137 square feet.
8676 Short Station Road, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,639 square feet.
2183 Monrow Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,236 square feet.
8354 Kentucky 144, Zachary and Allison Sheldon. Construct a single-family residence (slab) with unfinished storage room above, 3,662 square feet.
2215 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
6875 Kentucky 2830 Unit D, Roberto Manguia. Install single-wide manufactured home, $21,000.
1517 E. Ninth St., Dish Wireless. Modify equipment on existing cell tower, $56,000.
3581 Thruston Dermont Road, Dish Wireless. Modify equipment on existing cell tower, $56,000.
1600 Walnut St., A Team Investments — Eric Schwartz. First floor bathroom remodel, drywall and condition floored attic, $4,000.
9478 Johnson Road, Jody Lacefield. Construct a living and bedroom addition, $27,000.
708 George St., Total Home Building, Kenneth Robb. Remodel existing house, $20,000.
6321 Sutherlin Lane, ANA Construction. Construct a bath, laundry and closet addition, $60,000.
2898 Silver Creek Loop, Matthew and Laura Rhodes. Construct an attached pergola to back patio area, $2,500.
3800 Frederica St. Suite 1A, Split Oak Contracting. Tenant Finish Out, Suite 1A, $115,000.
3840 Crane Pond Road, Gary Howard. Construct a detached post-frame building (Lambert’s), $17,000.
3937 Pleasant Valley Road, John and Jennifer Dudley. Construct a new detached post-frame building, $40,000.
6767 Luther Taylor Road, Robert Weber. Construct a post-frame addition to existing barn, $25,000.
2401 McConnell Ave., Lanham Bros. General Contractors. Create 22 new spaces for parking lot and driveway, $145,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.