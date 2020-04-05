The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from March 4 to March 10:
4010 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 2,232 square feet.
2635 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 1,743 square feet.
2633 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence,1,743 square feet.
2430 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 2,836 square feet.
2641 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 1,729 square feet.
2637 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 1,729 square feet.
3973 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 1,729 square feet.
660 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a residential townhouse, 2,219 square feet.
656 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a residential townhouse, 1,921 square feet.
650 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a residential townhouse, 2,234 square feet.
4552 Kentucky 1514, Exit 107 Homes. Install new double wide manufactured home, $66,300.
22B Quail Ridge Court, Phil Benningfield. Construct a ground-level deck, $3,000.
4153 Kentucky 554, Phil Benningfield. Construct a front/rear porch addition, $13,000.
6450 Kentucky 56, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a sunroom addition, $37,500.
1524 Center St., Sergio Vasquez. Residential remodel (full house)/rear deck, $18,000.
1011 Peninsula Court, Steve Tong. Home improvement — remove rear wall/install LVL header for cased opening, $5,500.
2125 Old Cabin Road, Sarah Simpson. Interior residential remodel-tear out wall between kitchen/living room and remodel kitchen, $15,000.
6745 Kentucky 144, Wayne’s Custom Building. Repair roof/construct rear addition, $31,000.
5250 Haycraft Road, Hamilton & Sowders Builders LL. Interior remodel of single-family residence/convert existing carport into garage, $74,000.
2513 Griffith Ave., Stephanie Roby. Construct a sunroom addition, $20,000.
1530 McJohnson Road, Jeff Tong. Remodel offices, $7,000.
6174 Millers Mill Road, Stephen Bearden. Construct a detached P/F building, $20,000.
2545 Eastland Drive, Morris Custom Finished LLC. Construct a detached P/F building, $15,250.
4555 Oakhurst Bend, Maurice Pools & Spas. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $49,174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.