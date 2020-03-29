The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Feb. 26 to March 3:
2589 Dilliard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,333 square feet.
6509 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
609 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,845 square feet.
6849 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,209 square feet.
4961 Newbolt Road, Jason Brown. Construct a single-family residence, 4,844 square feet.
1637 Cherry Blossm Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
4744 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,110 square feet.
3954 Little Bluestem Drive, Construct a single-family residence, 3,349 square feet.
9810 Mulligan Road, Joseph and Linda Dockemeve. Install manufacture home, $37,862.
7301 Hobbs Road, Brian Smith. Construct/install a spray pad, $50,000.
1602 Hathaway St., Terry and Andrea Matthews. Re-installing drywall on walls/ceiling, new back door, $4,000.
1620 Linden Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a rear living room addition, $50,000.
2502 Little Brook Trail, Distinctive Homes by Ben Clark. Master and hall bathroom renovation, $45,000.
5957 Macedonia Road, Aaron Vanover. Construct a post-frame building, $56,000.
9138 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Carroll and Pamela Ward. Construct a detached P/F building, $11,000.
9895 Kentucky 144, Mark Lanham. Rebuild fire damaged detached garage, $6,000.
893 Lyddane Bridge Road, Christopher French. Construct a detached P/F building/rear deck, $31,000.
