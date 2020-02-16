The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14:
5321 Kentucky 1514, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,417 square feet.
6821 Creekview Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,237 square feet.
6945 Boston Laffoon Road, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,891 square feet.
6490 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,073 square feet.
2565 Dilliard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716 square feet.
1781 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,478 square feet.
744 Higdon Road, Kentucky Dream Homes. Place new single section manufactured home, $39,520.
4240 Benttree Drive, Daniel Roberts. Construct self-storage building, $180,000.
322 Elm St., Keavin Hayden. Full house interior remodel, $30,000.
5474 Willow Brook Loop, Casey Richeson. Repair attached garage damaged by vehicle impact.
4312 Lake Forest Drive, Mike Lewis Building. Kitchen remodel, $5,000.
308 Wildwood Drive, Mike Lewis Building. Kitchen and living remodel, $8,000.
11070 Fields Road South, Phillip Scott Blanford. Bathroom remodel, $3,000.
2200 E. Parrish Ave., the Malcolm Bryant Corporation. Tenant space remodel, $7,000.
5336 Kentucky 1514, William Crunican. Place three carports, storage shed and build addition to an existing pole barn, $8,000.
9508 Railroad St., Ricky Brown. Construct a detached P/F building, $10,000.
4107 Springhurst Lane, Aaron Davis. Build a detached pergola, $10,000.
4010 Frederica St., Dustin Edge. Occupancy change M-A; constructing wallks for locker rooms, $275,000.
