The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Jan. 19 to Feb. 5:
2344 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
2633 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,826 square feet.
2329 Stone Valley Cove, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 5,409 square feet.
6329 Springwood Drive, Dan Thomas Custom Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 3,477 square feet.
6458 Spring Haven Trace, Ferman Burnette LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 3,122 square feet.
522 Clay St., RBE Construction & Remodeling. Interior remodel, $40,000.
710 Poindexter St., Kenneth Robb. Interior remodel and refinish drywall, $4,000.
711 Greenbriar St., Miguel Maldonado. Widen 8’ overhead (detached) garage door, $500.
819 Cedar St., Renee Salazar. Replaced damaged walls in residence, $5,000.
2139 Old Cabin Road, JMJ Custom Homes. Existing bathroom remodel, $40,000.
3245 Mt. Moriah Ave., Phong Le. Finish out Ste. 8, $22,000.
1416 Breckenridge St., R. Smith LLC. Remove damaged drywall and insulation. Replace with new ceiling and exterior walls, $15,000.
200 E. Third St., The Malcolm Bryant Corporation. Remodel Ste. 100, $8,000.
1705 E. 26th St., Aubrey Goatee. Construct a detached garage, $17,500.
1610 Linden Ave., James G. Wimsatt. Stick frame garage with support, $15,000.
3910 Back Nine Court, Maurice Pools and Spas. Install in-ground swimming pool, $51,810.
4701 Kentucky 2830, Castlen Enterprise LLC. Construct an addition, $86,000.
